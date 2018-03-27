Sportswear company debuts yoga pants with pockets for guns, knives

Sportswear company Alexo Athletica recently debuted a line of yoga pants with pockets designed to carry guns and knives, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

“With nine pockets, these versatile high-rise quality leggings were designed to hold all your essentials that make you carry with confidence,” reads the description for the black, high-waisted, fitted “Signature Pant,” which retails for $99.

Modeled online with a gun and knife tucked into the waistband next to an iPhone, the “carry-wear” pants are currently sold out in extra-small, small and medium sizes.

According to the company website, Alexo Athletics supports the Second Amendment and a woman’s right to self-defense.

“While big-name athletic companies shy away from promoting one’s Second Amendment right and certainly have never built in the ability to do so, Alexo will never back down from supporting a woman’s right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market,” a statement reads.

“Alexo is broadening the definition of the word 'carry' to encompass whatever the women desires to carry in order to feel safe and be able to carry with confidence.”

Alexo Athletics co-founder Amy Robbins claims she thought up the idea for concealed carry workout attire while training for a marathon, and wanting to “train wherever she wanted without fearing for her safety,” according to the company website.

The company's "carry pants" — which gained attention in recent days after pro-Second Amendment activist and commentator Tomi Lahren shared a photo of herself wearing the item one day ahead of March for Our Lives gun control rallies across the country — are currently drawing mixed reviews on Twitter. Some users mocked the pants, while others championed their utility.

