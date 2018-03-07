Heartbroken man giving away ill-fated engagement ring in contest

One heartbroken Virginia man hopes to parlay his affliction into a happy ending by giving away his ill-fated engagement ring in a giveaway contest online.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Steven Crocker is soliciting stories from couples who cannot afford a ring ahead of tying the knot. To the victors go the spoils of his own romance, which ended a month before his intended marriage proposal last year: a $1,700 white gold ring.

The size 3.5 piece from Kay Jewelers features ½-carat diamond, the Pilot reports.

“I tried selling this ring to a handful of places and was offered a very depreciated value that I didn’t want to take because it’s not about the money, for me, it’s about love, and I’d hate to see a good ring go to waste, so I’m going to give it away,” Crocker wrote on Facebook.

“However, I don’t want to give it away to just anyone. I want to give it to a guy or girl who is so in love with their significant other and wants to take the next step but cannot afford a ring… I’ll send it anywhere in the U.S. where someone is head over heels.”

“I am very aware of the possibility of being scammed for a free ring, but since this is about love I’m going to try to look past that,” Crocker added.

The WAVY-TV camera operator said that after some "sad music and lots of crying," he took the ring back from his mother, who had confiscated it because it was too hard for him to look at. Along with some friends, Crocker will evaluate short videos submitted by couples hoping to score the sparkler and crown a winner.

Though matchmaking offers continue to pour in, Crocker is focused on the giveaway for the time being.

“It’s not the fanciest ring in the world but it can potentially make someone very happy for the rest of their life,” he said.

