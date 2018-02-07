Women celebrate ‘divorce party’ in wedding gowns

As the ink dried on one woman’s divorce papers, she decided to see the best in the bad. Taking the most natural action, Nicole Niesner threw a “divorce party” with her closest girlfriends.

On Feb. 1, Love What Matters reported that Nicole Niesner of Saskatchewan, Canada, enjoyed the impromptu celebration in December after officially parting ways with her partner of 13 years.

“When I received a letter in the mail letting me know that I would be divorced as of December 16, 2017, it got me thinking, ‘How am I going to spend that day?’” the 36-year-old told the outlet. “I had three choices: live it like every other day, cry and be miserable all day, or celebrate a new beginning, a second chance.”

Choosing to celebrate, Niesner mentioned the idea of a “divorce Party” to a friend, who “immediately jumped on board” and began planning the bash. Around 6:30 p.m. on that fateful day, Nielsen’s closest crew arrived at her home with food, wine, gifts… and wedding dresses.

"I had no idea that this was the plan so I went into my storage room and dug my dress out. We all helped each other get dressed, danced around, took some pictures and reminisced about our weddings, children, families and friends,” the mother of three told Inside Edition.

"Divorce is devastating, no matter what the reason is for it – it's a very painful process. The party wasn't celebrating the divorce necessarily, it was about friendship and supporting me starting my new chapter,” Niesner added.

Fortunately, longtime friend Eoanna Tatoulis arrived to the soiree with her camera.

“During the party I thought why not take the photos to give Nicole memories to last her forever. I even had the idea to mimic the TV show Friends photo of Monica, Phoebe and Rachel in wedding dresses since we looked just like it!” Tatoulis told Fox News.

The photographer, who is recently separated, described the evening as “such a fun positive night.”

“[The party] gave me the sense that we will both be ok no matter what! Our friendship strengthened through the separation/divorce as well. Having a great group of friends really can get you through anything!”

There’s always a happily ever after, after all.