Captain Morgan rolls out 'posepants' in time for Valentine's Day

Captain Morgan wants you to strike a pose for your lover this Valentine’s Day with its new underwear line, posepants.

The vogue-able undergarments come in bold red and are made for both women and men who want to show off a little leg for their partner this February.

The comfy – and absurd – posepants are designed with two different leg lengths, for optimal barrel-posing comfort. One leg is longer, akin to a pair of boxers, while the other is designed to be more like a brief. So, you don’t have to worry about your bottoms bunching while you’re in your Captain’s stance.

In addition to encouraging romance, the hybrid underwear wants to remind those to “Live Like a Captain,” which is printed on the back of the underwear waistband. The rum brand’s signature pirate sword logo with CM is also embroidered at the bottom of the longer short for a roguish touch.

The shorts, also known as #MyCaptains, are available online at the Captain Morgan apparel store and come in sizes small to extra large for women and medium to 2XL for men.

You may have to have a couple rounds of Captain Morgan’s rum before donning them, though.