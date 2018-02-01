Expand / Collapse search
Captain Morgan rolls out 'posepants' in time for Valentine's Day

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The Captain Morgan posepants are designed with two different leg lengths to offer prime posing potential.

The Captain Morgan posepants are designed with two different leg lengths to offer prime posing potential.

Captain Morgan wants you to strike a pose for your lover this Valentine’s Day with its new underwear line, posepants.

The vogue-able undergarments come in bold red and are made for both women and men who want to show off a little leg for their partner this February.

The comfy – and absurd – posepants are designed with two different leg lengths, for optimal barrel-posing comfort. One leg is longer, akin to a pair of boxers, while the other is designed to be more like a brief. So, you don’t have to worry about your bottoms bunching while you’re in your Captain’s stance.

postpants

The quirky red bottoms come in both women's and men's sizes.  (Captain Morgan)

In addition to encouraging romance, the hybrid underwear wants to remind those to “Live Like a Captain,” which is printed on the back of the underwear waistband. The rum brand’s signature pirate sword logo with CM is also embroidered at the bottom of the longer short for a roguish touch.

The shorts, also known as #MyCaptains, are available online at the Captain Morgan apparel store and come in sizes small to extra large for women and medium to 2XL for men.

You may have to have a couple rounds of Captain Morgan’s rum before donning them, though.