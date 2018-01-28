Hope Hicks turns heads at World Economic Forum

Hope Hicks has a habit of turning heads — and she proved it once again at the World Economic Forum on Friday.

The White House communications director stepped out in a stunning pair of taupe suede, thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots, priced at $798, and a navy blue wrap dress.

She rounded out the ensemble with some pearl earrings and a beige coat, which she took off during President Trump’s speech Friday.

Twitter users quickly noticed Hicks’ look, with some chiding the 29-year-old for the outfit — and others praising Trump’s closest aide.

“Looking like a pro,” tweeted one person.

“She’s trying her hardest to nudge Melania aside,” another joked.

Hicks has been known to draw stares with her duds in the past.

Last year, she donned a form-fitting tuxedo and matching bow tie at a Japanese state dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Hope steals the show,” a Twitter user wrote at the time. “Wow impressive suit ..gorgeous.”

With Post wires

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.