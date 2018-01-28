Expand / Collapse search
Hope Hicks turns heads at World Economic Forum

By Chris Perez | New York Post
The White House communications director stunned in a pair of taupe suede, thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots, priced at $798, and a navy blue wrap dress.  (Reuters)

Hope Hicks has a habit of turning heads — and she proved it once again at the World Economic Forum on Friday.

The White House communications director stepped out in a stunning pair of taupe suede, thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots, priced at $798, and a navy blue wrap dress.

She rounded out the ensemble with some pearl earrings and a beige coat, which she took off during President Trump’s speech Friday.

Twitter users quickly noticed Hicks’ look, with some chiding the 29-year-old for the outfit — and others praising Trump’s closest aide.

“Looking like a pro,” tweeted one person.

Hope Hicks has wowed in the past, like when she wore a form-fitting tuxedo and bow tie at a Japanese state dinner.  (Reuters)

“She’s trying her hardest to nudge Melania aside,” another joked.

Hicks has been known to draw stares with her duds in the past.

Last year, she donned a form-fitting tuxedo and matching bow tie at a Japanese state dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Hope steals the show,” a Twitter user wrote at the time. “Wow impressive suit ..gorgeous.”

With Post wires

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.