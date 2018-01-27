Former 'Most Interesting Man in the World' reveals his hobbies, history, and drink of choice

Jonathan Goldsmith, aka Dos Equis’ original “Most Interesting Man in the World,” knows a thing or two about pouring a drink.

The actor and philanthropist is now the new face of Astral Tequila, and he chatted exclusively with Fox News about his favorite aspects of being the world's "Most Interesting Man," as well as his go-to drink and his private, off-screen life.

Here's a few of the more "interesting" things Goldsmith shared.

He's a big proponent of Astral Tequila.

"[It] was a natural fit, having worked in the spirits world,” says Goldsmith, who is actually a partner with Davos Brands, which includes Astral. He further believes that Astral's handcrafted method of producing the tequila results in a uniquely excellent 92-proof.



He says the company's controversial Columbus Day ad was misunderstood.

The company's Columbus Day-themed ad called itself a "reenactment" of the holiday. In it, Goldsmith attempts to meet up with an Indian woman across the bar, but bumps into a woman who appears to be Native American on the way. “That is, pretty much, how it happened,” the actor says at the end. The ad was deemed racially insensitive by sone, but Goldsmith tells Fox News it was supposed to be “tongue in cheek, " but quickly became a "misunderstood situation," for which ad agency Erich & Kallman has since apologized.

He doesn't spend all of his time in the back of a bar.

“I loves the quiet of being outdoors, in nature,” Goldsmith says, like “looking into the woods of my backyard in Vermont.”

He's been the president of Vermont's Make-a-Wish Foundation, and once visited Camp David.

“I most enjoyed that I was able to bring joy and good to the world for people of all ages — something we need more of. I was able to serve as President of Make-A-Wish for Vermont, give commencement speeches at local prep schools, I also spoke at Harvard twice,” Goldsmith said, adding that he “never felt any pressure” when serving as the inagural "Most Interesting Man" for Dos Equis. Another favorite memory is visiting Camp David with President Barack Obama, he said.

He doesn't always drink beer. He actually prefers…

"A tequila martini, with olives but no vermouth."

He could teach a class on being more interesting.

“The most common question that I got through my years as 'The Most Interesting Man' was 'How I can be more interesting?' [But] to be interesting, you have to be interested,” Goldsmith mused.

“Get away from computer screens, be active in your own life, and participate in the parade of life. You only get one trip, one shot, and it’s a one-way ticket. Make it count.”