Madewell debuts 'in-between' models, extends jean sizes

Just days into 2018, Madewell is making the fashion world a more inclusive place by extending the sizes of its denim offerings and featuring “in-between models” in its visual marketing.

On Jan. 23, the retailer rolled out their beloved jeans up to women’s waist size 35, and a new flattering Curvy fit for their bestselling skinny jean. The news comes on the heels of parent company J.Crew’s quiet addition of extended pant sizes last week, The Cut reports.

Previously, both retailers only sold denim up to size 32, or size 14, according to Madewell’s size chart. Now, from “skinny” to “toothpick,” more than five styles of jeans are available up to size 35.

Further, Yahoo Lifestyle reports that Madewell has begun to prominently feature not only plus-size, but also “in-between” models on their website, highlighting women who wear sizes 6-12 in what the outlet dubs a “blind spot” in fashion marketing. Neither a sample size nor a plus size, “in between” sized visuals offer valuable imagery to what clothes will look like on for millions of American women.

According to Yahoo, this is simply the tip of the sartorial iceberg, as Madewell plans to extend “all style offerings” to be modeled by plus and in-between sized models.

“Madewell is committed to creating denim for everyone, and we aim to reflect this in our product and imagery. We’re also continuing to expand our size range, fits, and styles, so all of our customers can find exactly what they are looking for,” a company spokesperson said. “We have customers of all shapes and sizes, and it’s incredibly important to us that our models and brand imagery reflects that.”

With the body positivity movement making major strides in 2017, and sizing indiscrepancies being slammed across boutiques and fast fashion retailers alike, Madewell’s progressive move is a sign that style — and how it's presented — will be more accessible in the New Year.

