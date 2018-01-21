Is earlobe reduction surgery the next big beauty fad?

Move over Botox. Take a hike face lifts. There’s another beauty fad to make you look younger – and it involves your ears.

Earlobe reduction surgery is here for people who want “younger” looking ears. And if the Kardashian’s are any gauge about what’s next in beauty trends, this simple outpatient procedure is about to become the next big thing.

KIM K'S 'VAMPIRE FACIAL': CAN INJECTING BLOOD INTO YOUR FACE MAKE YOU LOOK YOUNGER?

On “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” now in its 14th season, matriarch Kris Jenner admitted to her daughters that all she wants is “cute ears.” With that, the mom of six made an appointment to have her earlobes surgically reduced.

The fairly easy procedure is performed by a plastic surgeon who injects the earlobe with local anesthesia and cuts a wedge out of the earlobe. The remaining lobe is then reattached to the head creating a smaller and more youthful look.

Though the Kardashian-Jenner clan is just now calling attention to earlobe reduction, the common procedure has been around for years. According to New York-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Melissa Doft, fashion is the cause for its popularity.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Due to a lifetime of heavy earrings and aging in general, the earlobe will often stretch as we age,” Dr. Doft told FOX News.

“As larger earrings have become more in vogue, the need for earlobe repairs and earlobe reductions has increased,” she continued.

The doctor also said some patients opt to have fillers placed inside the lobes to give them a plumper – and more youthful – appearance, and also to bear the weight of heavy earrings.

Earlobe reduction surgery can cost a few thousand dollars.