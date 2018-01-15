Family shares hilarious photos edited by 'professional' photographer

When Pam Zaring hired a photographer to take pictures of her family, she wasn’t expecting to strike comedic gold. But that’s exactly what happened when Zaring received the finished pictures and found they had all severely – and hilariously – edited.

Zaring “paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $2-250 for a family photo shoot,” she wrote on Facebook.

But the photos she received were far from professional grade. In fact, each of the family members looked like they had been airbrushed into creepy cartoon characters.

“Ok. This is NOT a joke,” Zaring wrote in a now-viral Facebook post. “Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us....She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. Feel free to share. I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can't make this stuff up.....again, this is NOT a joke - final product.”

The bizarre photos have been shared nearly 400,000 times and liked over 380,000 times, with most laughing at the finished product.

"Just think you have your Christmas card photos done for next year! Your faces are flawless!. Hope all is well!" one wrote.

Another said: "I just keep laughing and laughing."

Some on Twitter even went as far as to help “fix” the photo more by Photoshopping different head onto the family’s bodies.

But others had trouble believing the airbrushed photos were legitimate.

“This is not real,” wrote one commenter.

To which Zaring reassured them, writing, “This IS real!!!! I kid you not!”

“This is awful surely you got your money back??? Wow!” another person wrote.

“Nope!! She stands by her work,” Zaring replied.

Zaring calls the photoshoot “the most expensive comedy I’ve ever paid for,” but seems to be glad for the prints.

“Please continue to keep this fun and silly, and be kind. In no way is this post meant to be vicious. It was worth the money we spent for the humor we received!!!! I hope y’all have laughed as hard as we have!!!!” she wrote.