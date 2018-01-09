Essential self-defense techniques anyone can learn

Knowledge is power. And when it comes to defending yourself, the right knowledge can mean the difference between life and death.

But for those of us who could use a little tutorial on self-defense, Fox News was able to consult Grand Master Maurice Elmalem for some essential self-defense moves. Elmalem holds seven world championships in Tae Kwon Do, eight Guinness world records, and boasts nearly half a century of training experience.

THE 'ANIMAL' WORKOUT: GET FIT ANYWHERE, WITHOUT ANY GYM EQUIPMENT

“To be safe is to protect yourself,” Elmalem says. “To face an opponent builds up a lot of uncomfortable feelings, so you have to learn to get out of it. Once you kill that fear … then you start to act naturally.”

Elmalem says it's in these split-second moments, when you act naturally, that you can take control and protect yourself.

Elmalem also delivers some lesser-known advice, like why you should not flee from an attacker after you’ve disarmed him or her.

“When you run away from an opponent, you don’t really know what other weapons he carries.” Elmalem asserts. “He may be carrying a knife and he strikes you in the back or he can even pick up a rock and throw it at your head.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Watch the video to learn Elmalem’s essential moves to protect not only yourself, but your friends and family too.