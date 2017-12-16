Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE

A cat named D-O-G is the star of a canine training facility

Associated Press
Ironically, this cat plays and important role in acclimating assistance dogs to their new environments.

Ironically, this cat plays and important role in acclimating assistance dogs to their new environments.  (Associated Press)

A cat with an unlikely name has an important job at a training center for dogs.

Support Dogs, Inc. in St. Louis took in the black and white cat over the summer and named him D-O-G (dee-OH'-jee). He's more than a mascot — officials say he plays a key role getting the dogs comfortable around other animals. Assistance dogs need to be well-behaved and not be distracted in their job helping people who are deaf or have mobility problems.

cat named dog 2 ap

Support Dogs, Inc. in St. Louis took in the black and white cat over the summer and named him D-O-G (dee-OH'-jee).  (Associated Press)

TAIWANESE BARISTA CREATES IMAGES OF DOGS, CATS IN CLIENTS' COFFEES

Support Dogs president and CEO Anne Klein says D-O-G is "fearless" around the larger canines and plays with their tails, sleeps in their beds, and eats and drinks from their bowls instead of his own.

cat named dog 3 ap

The staff says D-O-G is so comfortable around the dogs, he sleeps in their beds and eats from their bowls instead of his own.  (Associated Press)

The dogs go through a two-year training program before they're given to clients for free.