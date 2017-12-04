Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Former Miss Russia contestant mocked on Instagram over size of her feet

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Russian model Anastasia Reshetova took criticism from Instagram trolls over her feet.

Russian model Anastasia Reshetova took criticism from Instagram trolls over her feet.  (iStock)

Anastasia Reshetova, a former Miss Russia contestant, probably wasn’t expecting anyone to pay attention to her feet in a recent bikini photo, but that’s exactly what a few of her less-than-friendly Instagram followers decided to focus on.

WOMAN'S 'ELF ON THE SHELF' MAKEUP SHOCKS INSTAGRAM

The trolling began after Reshetova, the first runner-up in the 2014 Miss Russia pageant, posted a photo of herself in an orange bikini a few months back. A couple of mean-spirited commenters were quick to criticize Reshetova’s feet, calling them “flippers,” and even joking about her shoe-shopping habits, according to The Independent.

Король вечеринки, безусловно)))

A post shared by Reshetova Anastasia (@volkonskaya.reshetova) on

On the flip side, several of Reshetova’s followers defended the statuesque model, describing her feet as “beautiful” and reasoning that, as a tall model, Reshetova would likely have larger than average feet.

Reshetova, 21, has reportedly been subjected to similar comments in subsequent photos, although it appears that the haters have not deterred her from showing off her feet, sharing beachy pics, posting a pedicure video, or even boasting about her 180-centimeter (nearly 6-foot) frame.

Hola))) Hola - la-la 🦋

A post shared by Reshetova Anastasia (@volkonskaya.reshetova) on

Relax at @selfie_beautyclub 💜

A post shared by Reshetova Anastasia (@volkonskaya.reshetova) on

180 см удовольствия 😂😂😂

A post shared by Reshetova Anastasia (@volkonskaya.reshetova) on

“You can have size 41 feet, but do not be proud of it,” wrote one commenter, per a translation, about the Nov. 23 post above.

“Infinite feet,” wrote another.

Like in her previous post, however, Reshetova had far more defenders than critics. In fact, one said to her she’d gladly take Reshetova’s figure if it came with size 43 (approximately 11.5 in U.S. size) feet.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Independent notes that Reshetova further answered her detractors by posting an underwater photo in which she’s literally seen with flippers at the end of her legs.

«Этот мир мой!». Когда я говорила это, то подводный тоже считался ))))🐬

A post shared by Reshetova Anastasia (@volkonskaya.reshetova) on

“This world is mine,” she captioned the photo, along with an emoji of a dolphin.