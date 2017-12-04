Former Miss Russia contestant mocked on Instagram over size of her feet

Anastasia Reshetova, a former Miss Russia contestant, probably wasn’t expecting anyone to pay attention to her feet in a recent bikini photo, but that’s exactly what a few of her less-than-friendly Instagram followers decided to focus on.

The trolling began after Reshetova, the first runner-up in the 2014 Miss Russia pageant, posted a photo of herself in an orange bikini a few months back. A couple of mean-spirited commenters were quick to criticize Reshetova’s feet, calling them “flippers,” and even joking about her shoe-shopping habits, according to The Independent.

Король вечеринки, безусловно))) A post shared by Reshetova Anastasia (@volkonskaya.reshetova) on Sep 8, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

On the flip side, several of Reshetova’s followers defended the statuesque model, describing her feet as “beautiful” and reasoning that, as a tall model, Reshetova would likely have larger than average feet.

Reshetova, 21, has reportedly been subjected to similar comments in subsequent photos, although it appears that the haters have not deterred her from showing off her feet, sharing beachy pics, posting a pedicure video, or even boasting about her 180-centimeter (nearly 6-foot) frame.

Продолжаем АКЦИЮ на самую востребованную процедуру среди нашего спектра услуг в @anatomia_beauty_clinic! Лазерная эпиляция на все тело - ВСЕГО 6000 рублей! Благодаря этой процедуре, я максимально комфортно ощущала себя на отдыхе ;) Лучшие аппараты, никакой боли и нежелательных волос в сочетании с идеальной ценой - сказка! Записывайтесь прямо сейчас, всегда ждём 💜 A post shared by Reshetova Anastasia (@volkonskaya.reshetova) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:14am PST

Hola))) Hola - la-la 🦋 A post shared by Reshetova Anastasia (@volkonskaya.reshetova) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

Relax at @selfie_beautyclub 💜 A post shared by Reshetova Anastasia (@volkonskaya.reshetova) on Nov 24, 2017 at 8:25am PST

180 см удовольствия 😂😂😂 A post shared by Reshetova Anastasia (@volkonskaya.reshetova) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:59am PST

“You can have size 41 feet, but do not be proud of it,” wrote one commenter, per a translation, about the Nov. 23 post above.

“Infinite feet,” wrote another.

Like in her previous post, however, Reshetova had far more defenders than critics. In fact, one said to her she’d gladly take Reshetova’s figure if it came with size 43 (approximately 11.5 in U.S. size) feet.

The Independent notes that Reshetova further answered her detractors by posting an underwater photo in which she’s literally seen with flippers at the end of her legs.

«Этот мир мой!». Когда я говорила это, то подводный тоже считался ))))🐬 A post shared by Reshetova Anastasia (@volkonskaya.reshetova) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:39am PST

“This world is mine,” she captioned the photo, along with an emoji of a dolphin.