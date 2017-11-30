Real-life 'Corpse Bride': Extreme plastic surgery or scary prosthetics?

An Iranian teenager who desperately wanted to look like her muse, Angelina Jolie, reportedly underwent 50 different surgical procedures and lost 90 pounds in four months.

Sahar Tabar from Tehran, Iran, has transformed herself to look more like, in her eyes, the Oscar-award winning actress. Many of her 408,000 Instagram followers are struggling to see the resemblance, though.

Judging by the photos posted to her Instagram, where the 19-year-old posts selfies of her drastic new look, Tabar has undergone lip injections, cheek implants and a nose job.

However, many are not buying the teen’s plastic surgery obsession. The severity of Tabar’s new look have several calling her out for using prosthetics and make up to make her face appear more angular and enhance certain features.

Naysayers have pointed out that pictures on her Instagram account – which appears to be fairly new, since only about 30 photos have been posted – are inconsistent with nose and cheek placement. Sometimes her nose is more upturned than others. Her jaw also appears to be more defined in certain photos than in others.

Her new look – whether real or fake – has been heavily criticized on social media, with many nicknaming the waifish teen “Corpse Bride,” after the 2005 animated Tim Burton film.