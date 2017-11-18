Obama vacation home hits the market for $17.75 million

If you hope to spend summer 2018 vacationing in presidential style, it’s time to act fast. The Martha’s Vineyard estate rented by former President Barack Obama and his family in summer 2013 is up for sale for a cool $17.75 million, the Observer reports.

According to the listing on Sotheby’s, the stunning 7,000 square foot “presidential paradise”, known as Chilmark House, boasts six bedrooms and five full baths across nine-and-a-half wooded acres with beachfront views.

Situated 120 feet above the Atlantic Ocean, Chilmark House features panoramic ocean views, oak and limestone floors, oversized wood burning fireplaces, skylights and a top of the line kitchen, Sotheby's notes. In addition, a private gym, two-bedroom guest cottage, and three private beach lots accessible by boat add to the home’s luxury.

Other amenities include a heated infinity pool, screened porch, outdoor terraces, and half-basketball court. Listing photos of the living room feature a black-and-white photograph of the former President and First Lady back in 1996, which reportedly comes with the home, too.

According to Town & Country, Chilmark House is being sold by Chicago-based Obama supporters David and Patricia Schulte, who have knocked $4.75 million off the initial asking price since 2015.

Throughout President Obama’s eight-year administration, he and his family often summered on the star-studded island, renting out Chilmark House multiple times, the Observer adds.

Perhaps, the former First Family will even drop by to say hello to the new owners this summer.

