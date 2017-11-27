Meghan Markle's royal fashion evolution

From mini skirts to slacks -- Markle has transformed her wardrobe into one fit for a Duchess.

Meghan Markle "Suits" actress Meghan Markle started turning heads as a fashion icon in 2012, when she stepped out at the Characters Unite event thrown by the USA Network and The Moth at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. The new bride-to-be dressed in a flirty lace mini frock with scalloped neckline and three-quarter sleeves. Kate Middleton, too, has been photographed in a floor-length verison of the same Diane von Furstenberg dress. (Reuters) meghan-markle

Meghan Markle In 2013, Markle again showed off her love of a short hemline on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto — where her television show, "Suits," is filmed. She paired the simple white dress with understated gold jewelry, heels and a bright white clutch. (Reuters) meghan-markle

Meghan Markle Markle swapped in her leg-bearing ensembles for a floor-sweeping gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th annual "An Enduring Vision" Benefit in New York in 2014. The teal pleated-top gown featured a modest neckline and curve-hugging silhouette. (Reuters) meghan-markle

Meghan Markle At the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Markle supported Prince Harry in a red dress with plunging neckline. She paired it with a fashionable leather jacket in a deep burgundy, and topped it all off with an effortlessly wavy hairstyle for a chic look. (Reuters) meghan-markle

Meghan Markle Later at the Invictus Games, Markle joined Prince Harry dressed in a casual pair of ripped jeans and oversized white button-up, which she tucked in the front. Harry seemed to dig her cool-girl vibe, but the exposed knee did cause a bit of a controversy on social media as the Queen has a strict no visible knees policy. (Reuters) meghan-markle