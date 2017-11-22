Kate Middleton borrows necklace from the queen

When your grandmother-in-law rules England, you can bet there’s exquisite jewelry in the family.

On the evening of Nov. 20, Duchess Kate evidently took a page from Queen Elizabeth’s style book and sported her diamond-and-pearl choker to the 70th wedding anniversary celebration of the long-reigning monarch and Prince Phillip. Caught in a paparazzi shot with husband Prince William as the couple left the party held at Windsor Castle, she certainly accessorized for the occasion.

According to Business Insider, the four-stranded necklace has been a family heirloom since the 1980s, when Queen Elizabeth commissioned the choker to be made from of pearls she was gifted from Japan. Anchored with a substantial diamond clasp, Princess Diana also wore the necklace for a state banquet in 1982.

Further paying homage to family heritage with her jewels, Kate also is believed to have sported a pair of diamond-and-pearl drop earrings that evening that once belonged to Diana, too.

The Duchess of Cambridge supposedly paired the gems with a sleek black lace gown by Diane von Furstenberg that she previously wore while expecting Princess Charlotte, Business Insider adds.

Nevertheless, the happy occasion wasn’t the first time that Kate found the perfect trinket in the queen’s jewelry box. The soon to be mother-of-three has previously stepped out in tiaras, diamond bracelets and brooches from Her Majesty’s jewelry box, People reports.

After all, there’s nothing quite so stylish as a family heirloom.