The one thing Meghan Markle no longer wears

Meghan Markle may have won Prince Harry’s heart, but dating the royal beau comes with royal dress code. Apparently, the Queen’s sartorial rules have led Markle to ditch one item in particular from her closet.

Evidently, the monarch has a “no knees” policy when it comes to her royal family’s outfits, which the 36-year-old “Suits” star is dutifully respecting, according to Cosmopolitan.

Before Prince Harry entered her life, Markle was often spotted rocking mini dresses, skirts and shorts, looks she’s largely seemed to phase out of her wardrobe since making things public with the fifth in line to the throne.

Since then, she’s looked equally comfortable in floor-length gowns on the red carpet and chic button-down-and-jeans ensembles alike.

As rumors of engagement between Markle and Prince Harry swirl, the Canadian actress seems to be getting the hang of the rumored royal dress code with ease.

"I think as you get older you feel more confident and you don't need to put that much effort in - to be able to throw your hair up in that very French way doing things. If your outfit is on point, one thing has to be off for you to look perfect." She told Glamour UK in a May 2017 interview.

Her Majesty must certainly approve!