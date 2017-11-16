IKEA glass furniture is spontaneously exploding, customers say

Everyone loves a good bargain on home goods, but customers are naturally livid over reports that IKEA’s glass tables are spontaneously shattering.

The latest incident was reported by an Indiana woman, who says she overheard a "big boom" from her teenage son's bedroom and discovered that his glass-top "Glasholm" IKEA desk shattered on its own, RTV6 reports.

"I was cooking dinner, when I heard a big sound like a big boom, and my first thought was a tree had fallen into the house, that's how loud it was," Holly Burns said.

IKEA LAUNCHES FURNITURE LINE FOR PETS

With her son away at school, Burns is simply thankful no one was hurt. "We were just fortunate no one was around,” she said.

On http://blessmybag.com If the Glass #Desk Fits | #IKEA #Glasholm Php3900 Post link in profile A post shared by Julia Arenas (@blessmybag) on Jul 15, 2015 at 10:42am PDT

As IKEA investigates this incident, the Consumer Product Safety Commission features dozens of similar complaints regarding the self-implosion of various IKEA glass furniture products, including the company's Granås glass tabletop that "exploded without warning" and sent glass "everywhere," and another glass-topped desk that exploded in what "sounded like a shotgun blast."

In July 2017, the Swedish-founded furniture superstore also came under fire when a mother from Wales reported that her Salmi glass IKEA table exploded near her 1-year-old baby.

'FIXER UPPER' FANS GO CRAZY ON TWITTER AFTER LAUNCH OF TARGET LINE

Following that incident, Daily Mail posted a statement from IKEA, in which the company offered an explanation for the incident.

"The safety of our products is always our main priority, and our entire range is tested rigorously to meet the highest standards. Over time, small knocks and fractures can affect the durability of tempered glass,” they said. “We understand the experience of the glass breaking can be distressing. However tempered glass is designed to shatter to minimize risk of injury.”

This isn't an entirely new phenomena, either. A carpenter and YouTuber named Andy Lawson claims to have experienced a similar issue with his dinner table, which "exploded during dinner" in 2013. (WARNING: Video contains explicit language.)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

As of press time, IKEA has not issued any recalls in the wake of Burns’ incident. IKEA, also the world's largest furniture retailer, did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.