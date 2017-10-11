Ikea launches furniture line for pets

Fluffy and Fido are going to want to tag along for your next Ikea run, because the Swedish furniture company has recently announced a launch of pet products.

Dubbed the “LURVIG” collection after the Swedish word for “hairy” or “shaggy," the reasonably priced line offers indoor furniture catering to both dog- and cat-owners.

PETS MAY NOT IMPROVE KIDS' HEALTH DESPITE PREVIOUS FINDINGS, ACCORDING TO NEW STUDY

From scratch mats to shelving units and beds, along with a selection of everyday essentials like balls, food bowls and leashes, the minimalistic products don’t just match the style of your other Ikea furnishings, but they’re safe for your furriest family member, too. According to Ikea’s website, the entire LURVIG line was “created by pet-loving designers with support from trained veterinarians."

“It is quite important for Ikea to have a pet range that fits into our normal furniture range,” said Barbara Schäfer, Ikea’s Product Risk Assessment Leader who led the veterinary collaboration, Fortune reports.

“As a pet owner I can say, so far, the normal pet products are quite ugly,” she added.

HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR PETS AFTER YOU DIE — AND WHAT YOU SHOULD NEVER DO

Capitalizing on the brand’s signature efficiency, and just like some of their human-focused furniture, many of the products can be easily collapsed or folded when not in use.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Already stocked in U.S. stores, the LURVIG products are not yet available for online purchase.

Nevertheless, the affordable home goods mecca now officially totes something for every member of the family – whether they stand on two legs or four.