Black Friday's biggest deals and savings

Concerned about Black Friday shopping? Customers figuring out what gifts to buy friends and family can already start taking advantage of holiday deals.

Thanksgiving is on Nov. 23 -- but retailers have already started offering Black Friday offers to customers.

The National Retail Federation said Tuesday that 164 million people "are planning to shop or considering shopping during Thanksgiving weekend." The figure counted Thursday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Nov. 27.

Read on for some of the promotions that are currently available -- and others that will soon be.

Amazon

The online retail giant’s Black Friday Deals Store is already up and running.

Amazon said in a press release that the store “offers deals across every category now through Black Friday.” Customers can also regularly check for “Deal of the Day” promotions.

Some of Amazon’s promotions in the store include:

Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot, $69.98 (list price: $89.98)

Lamicall S1 Multi-Angle Tablet Stand for Desk, $16.99 (list price: $69.99)

Anker 3-Port USB 3.0 Portable Data Hub with Ethernet Port, $18.99 (list price: $49.99)

AIRLINES SEE THANKSGIVING TRAVEL RISE 3 PERCENT

Amazon announced Tuesday deals it said "will be available on various dates and times between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24." Those include:

Echo Dot, $29.99 (regular price $49.99)

Amazon Tap, $79.99 (regular price: $129.99)

Fire HD 10, $99.99 (regular price: $149.99)

Amazon says it will also sell a 49-inch 4K television for $159.99.

Best Buy

Best Buy says that almost 1,000 stores in 47 states will be open at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.

"Nearly all stores will remain open until 1 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 24, and re-open at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time," the company says.

Below are some Black Friday deals the company has announced:

Sharp 50" 4K Ultra HD TV, $179.99 (in-store deal only, regular price: $499.99)

Samsung 50" 4K Ultra HD TV, $399.99 (regular price: $699.99)

Motorola Video Baby Monitor with 2.8" screen, $79.99 (regular price: $149.99)

Other deals are already available online. Those include:

Samsung - 25.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser, $1049.99 (regular price: $1649.99)

Samsung - 5.8 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Freestanding Gas Convection Range, $599.99 (regular price: $888.99)

Dell

Dell has announced a number of deals which include:

NEW Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop, $899.99 (deal began Nov. 15, list price: $999.99)

Alienware 17 Laptop, $1,599.99 (list price: $2,074.99)

This is a doorbuster deal, Dell says, which starts 11 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving.

Dell Inspiron Desktop, $379.99 (list price: $649.99)

Dell says this doorbuster starts at 8 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving.

Kohl's

Kohl's says that its Black Friday deals start online on Nov. 20 at 12:01 a.m. CT and in stores on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. local time.

Doorbusters, the company says, will begin online Nov. 20 at 12:01 a.m. CT and in-person on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. local time. Below are some doorbuster deals, according to Kohl's Black Friday ad:

Samsung 4K Blu-ray player, $129.99 (get $30 in Kohl's cash, regular price: $249.99)

SkyDrones HD Pro X1 VR streaming drone with battery and VR goggles, $69.99 (regular price: $149.99)

Hboard 2.0 Hoverboard, $249.99 (regular price: $399.99)

Shark Navigator DXL vaccum, $99.99 (regular price: $199.99)

Microsoft

The company has announced a number of upcoming promotions. Those include:

Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones, $179 (regular price: $299)

Street Hopper 5 with mic, $49.99 (begins Nov. 23, regular price: $99.99)

Dell XPS 13 laptop, $799 (begins Nov. 23, regular price: $1299)

Xbox One S 500GB Console + Free Game and 1-Month Game Pass, $189 (begins Nov. 23, regular price: $249)

Samsung

The tech company says there will be Black Friday deals that begin on Nov. 19 and Thanksgiving.

Some of the Nov. 19 promotions include:

Samsung Chromebook Plus, $349.99 (regular price: $449.99)

Samsung Chromebook Pro, $449.99 (regular price: $549.99)

65" Class MU6290 4K UHD TV, $849.99 (regular price: $1099.99)

And the Nov. 23 deals will include:

Galaxy Tab S2 9.7" 32GB (Wi-Fi), $279.99 (regular price: $499.99)

49" CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor, $1199.99 (regular price: $1499.99)

Target

The Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then close at midnight local time. Its stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday.

These are some deals that will be available, according to Target's Black Friday ad:

Xbox One S 500GB console, $189.99 (regular price: $279.99)

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console, $199.99 (regular price: $299.99)

urBeats headphones, $49.99 (regular price: $99.99)

Nikon D3400 DSLR bundle, $499.99 (regular price: $899.99)

Target is also going to offer Black Friday deals on Target.com on Thanksgiving morning.

For the first time, when customers spend $50 on Black Friday, they will receive a coupon for 20 percent off a future shopping trip. And nearly all of Target's Black Friday online deals will be eligible for pickup at the store.

Also new this year: Discounts will be applied automatically at checkout, with no coupons or codes required.

Target also wants to reward its most loyal guests. On the day before Thanksgiving, holders of its branded credit card will get access to more than 100 Black Friday deals, compared to a handful in past years.

Toys R Us

Looking for children's gifts before Black Friday? The toy retailer says it's offering "Pre-Black Friday Deals" from Sunday, Nov. 19, until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 which include:

NERF N-Strike Elite Terrascout Remote Control Drone Blaster, $99.99 (regular price $199.99)

Playskool Friends Sesame Street Love2Learn Elmo, $19.99 (regular price: $69.99)

Stores will open 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgivng "and remain open for 30 hours," a release says.

Among the Thanksgiving doorbusters, Toys R Us says, will be:

Barbie Pink Passport 3-Story Townhouse, $59.99 (regular price: $119.99)

Power Wheels Boomerang 12 Volt Ride-On, $249.99 (regular price: $399.99)

Toys R Us has announced other deals through its Black Friday ad.

Walmart

The retail giant says that its Black Friday deals begin at 12:01 a.m. ET online on Thanksgiving, and in stores at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.

Below are some of its Black Friday specials:

Google Chromecast, $20 (regular price: $35)

Arlo Camera 3-pack, $199 (regular price: $399)

Netgear Orbi AC2200 Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System, $199 (regular price: $279)

Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV, $998 (regular price: $1298)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.