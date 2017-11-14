Bride wears cat pajamas to prank groom on their wedding day

With the “first look” trend dominating nuptials everywhere, one bride with a funny bone used the photo op to prank her husband-to-be.

For context, a first look is a moment staged by a wedding photography between the marital couple before the ceremony, as the bride “surprises” the groom with her look for the big day, The Wedding Central reports. Catching it all on film, it usually creates a special moment alone for the newlyweds-to-be before the ceremonies commence.

Erin Goldberg of Scottsdale, Ariz., however, had another trick up her sleeve for her Nov. 11 wedding day.

“I thought it would be really funny for Ean to turn around, expecting this huge moment of me looking gorgeous in my dress with my makeup and hair done, only to turn around and see me in one of my typically embarrassing casual outfits,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

With her glamorous hair and makeup done, Erin certainly looked ready to walk down the aisle from the shoulders up, but Ean probably wasn’t expecting to find her in ragged sweatpants, white sneakers, and her favorite cat shirt, which she purchased at Walmart at age 17.

Photographer Molly McElenney told Yahoo Lifestyle that she was immediately on board with the prank when the bride approached her with the idea a few weeks before the wedding.

“As soon as she told me about it, I knew we had to make room for it in the timeline because his reaction alone would be totally worth it,” McElenney said.

Moments before the big reveal, Erin said that all she could think was, “I hope he finds this as funny as I do.”

Judging by the sweet photos of Ean’s initial confusion, then laughter, he most certainly did.

For the record, after the cat-shirt unveiling, the couple did share a true first look, but Erin says initial joke will “hold a special place in their hearts," Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

After all, there’s no such thing as a happy marriage without sweatpants and pajamas, cat-centric or otherwise.