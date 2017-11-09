Fitness models using Instagram to pay their way through law school

A post shared by STEPHANIE BAESSLER (@stephaniebaessler) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

These stunning twin sisters are capitalising on their good looks in order to fund themselves through law school.

The 20-year-old Bassler twins — brunette Stephanie and blonde Julia — are earning enough money through their Instagram pages to fund their studies.

The girls, who both study law at the University of Vienna, offer health and beauty tips on social media.

Their online popularity might also have something to do with the pictures they share of themselves showing off in bikinis, lingerie and tight dresses.

Julia — who is 10 minutes older than her sister — has 194,000 followers online, while Stephanie has 181,000 fans.

Alongside health and beauty tips, the glamorous girls regularly share pictures of themselves enjoying the beach, working out at the gym or dressing up for nights out.

Particularly popular are their training tips and secrets behind their perfectly toned bodies.

Ironically, the pair, who live in the town of Mistelbach, north of the Austrian capital, say they always felt too thin to be considered attractive before launching their social media pages.

As Julia explained, "The training really helped us to be fitter and healthier."

The pair say they are well aware that they have become role models for many other young women.

And they love it when somebody who has been at a low point is inspired by what they find on their pages and start to learn how to chase their dreams.

