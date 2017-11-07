Beauty pageant hopefuls sport beef bikinis to protest sexual harassment

As details continue to emerge surrounding Hollywood's multiple sexual assault scandals, the timing couldn’t have been any weightier for a handful of beauty pageant contests to declare they’re not just a piece of meat — by dressing up in raw meat.

In promotion of the seventh annual Miss Bumbum Brazil pageant, five contestants donned 110 pounds of raw prime beef steaks, or so-called “beef-kinis,” in photos that will grace the invitations for the infamous posterior pageant, the Huffington Post reports.

A post shared by Miss Bumbum Brasil (@missbumbumbrasil) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

MISS MALAYSIA'S DRESS AT MISS UNIVERSE PAGEANT INSPIRED BY NASI LEMAK, THE COUNTRY'S NATIONAL DISH

"We are not just a piece of meat. We are blamed for being too sexy. And with Hollywood actresses, what was the excuse?" a contestant told Brazilian media outlets, according to the Mirror.



Likewise, pageant coordinators also endorsed the meatier meaning of the images.

A post shared by SPIN South West (@spinsouthwest) on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

“Women are not just a piece of meat,” Miss Bumbum organizers told SplashNews, Huff Post reports.

MAN WANTS GIRLFRIEND TO LOSE WEIGHT FOR HIM, GETS SLAMMED ON FACEBOOK

All puns aside, this wouldn’t be the first time that the Miss Bumbum pageant has made headlines for its publicity stunts. Last year, promotional photos of the contestants re-enacting “The Last Supper” by Leonardo DaVinci in barely-there swimsuits had Brazilian Catholics up in arms.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Ultimately, the Miss Bumbum competition was held on Nov. 6 in San Paulo, with Amazonas' Rosie Oliveira taking the top prize to become Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017, The Sun reports. She wore an actual bikini to the festivities, according to photographs.