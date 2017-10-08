Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Dove apologizes for 'racist' ad that triggered outcry

By Fox 8 Cleveland, Fox News
The Dove ad showed women removing their shirts to show other women of different skin colors.

The Dove ad showed women removing their shirts to show other women of different skin colors.

Soap company Dove is apologizing for a Facebook ad it says “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully.”

The ad has since been deleted. But according to screen grabs, it showed a black woman wearing a brown shirt remove her top to reveal a white woman wearing a lighter-colored shirt.

It then shows the second woman removing her shirt to show a third woman with a shirt of a third color.

NBC News reports reports that the screenshots of the ad were first shared by make-up artist Naomi Leann Blake before going viral.

Dove issued an apology on Twitter and Facebook Saturday.

Click for more from Fox 8.