Dove apologizes for 'racist' ad that triggered outcry

Soap company Dove is apologizing for a Facebook ad it says “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully.”

The ad has since been deleted. But according to screen grabs, it showed a black woman wearing a brown shirt remove her top to reveal a white woman wearing a lighter-colored shirt.

It then shows the second woman removing her shirt to show a third woman with a shirt of a third color.

NBC News reports reports that the screenshots of the ad were first shared by make-up artist Naomi Leann Blake before going viral.

Dove issued an apology on Twitter and Facebook Saturday.

