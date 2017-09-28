Taco Bell and Forever 21 launching clothing and accessories line

Your wardrobe is about to get saucy; hot-saucy, that is.

Taco Bell is teaming up with Forever 21 for its very own clothing and accessories collection. So now, you can now take your love of the fast-food chain to a whole new level by dressing to look like your favorite foods.

Available in stores and online starting October 11, the line will feature items such as bodysuits, cropped hoodies. sweatshirts, anoraks and graphic tees with the chain’s logo and imagery. All of which are "inspired by iconic graphics that each brand is known for and set against a mix of playfully vibrant prints," according to the press release.

A sneak peek at the collection shows a body suit designed to look like Taco Bell’s Fire sauce and a pink crewneck sweatshirt embroidered with the “Live Mas” logo.

Taco Bell isn’t the first fast-food chain to emblazon their branding all over clothing. Earlier this year, McDonald’s came out with a collection of burger-themed clothes and home goods in honor of its first Global McDelivery Day.

Offerings from McDonald's included a fry-themed sweatsuit printed with the words “World Famous” (along with matching sandals); a white onesie decorated with images of Big Macs; pillowcases that make it appear as if you’re sleeping on fluffy, oversized burgers; and a picnic blanket emblazoned with McDonald’s most popular menu items.