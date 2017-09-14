Prince George's $52 school shoes nearly sell out online

Posh parents can’t get enough of Prince George’s sense of style — and now the loafers that George allegedly wore to his first day of primary school have nearly sold out online.

Arriving at London’s Thomas Battersea on September 7 hand-in-hand with his father, Prince William, the pint-sized fashion icon was outfitted in the school’s official boys’ uniform for summer — rocking a button-down shirt, shorts and a navy V-neck jumper emblazoned with the school’s scarlet logo.

Also adhering to dress code, Prince George’s wore “black leather, polishable, laceless shoes” —sparking an online shopping frenzy.

According to Yahoo! Style, it wasn’t long before royal aficionados figured out the exact pair of loafers that adorned the little prince’s feet. Fashion site What Kate’s Kids Wore broke the news on Twitter that they believed the young royal was sporting Pisamonas UK’s School Moccasins, which retail in black and navy for $52.

Reaching out to the brand for comment, Pisamosa confirmed their suspicions. "Based on recent orders, we think it may be the case, yes,” they responded on Twitter.

As recent history has proved, practically anything that Britain’s most famous four-year-old wears turns into sartorial gold. A recent study found that short sales are rocketing in the U.K. for little boys and girls alike, as shoppers are being “directly influenced” by Prince George’s signature look.

According to the Associated Press, Prince William said his son’s first day of school “went well" and had been a success.