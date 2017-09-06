Prince George inspires back-to-school fashion frenzy with shorts, is 'directly influencing' shoppers

As Britain’s most famous four-year-old begins school at London's posh Thomas Battersea on August 7, he’s certain to sport one particular article of clothing both inside and outside the classroom: his signature shorts.

Following in the footsteps of his fashion-influencing family members, Prince George’s alleged eponymous “effect” on style trends is reportedly skyrocketing the sales of shorts for school-aged children in England, according to a new survey.

One in three parents reported they were “directly influenced” by the royal tot’s style to copy the look for their own children, according to a poll of 2,000 parents by retailer Asda, reports The Daily Mail. It’s not just for boys, either: The study found that sales for girls’ shorts have risen 17 percent since last year.

Shorts, though by no means exclusive to the fourth in line to the throne, also offer a convenience and comfort now embraced by the royals and the masses.

“Prince George is always wearing shorts and I must admit I bought some for my seven-year-old daughter last week,” said London mother Joanna Rhoades. “She loves them and thinks she looks pretty cool — they are much better than skirts or dresses for playing football or climbing trees.”

While royal enthusiasts many wonder why Prince George is almost always outfitted in shorts, style gurus say it’s simply tradition.

“It's a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts,” etiquette expert William Hanson told Harper’s Bazaar. “Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England.”

As the thoroughly modern royal family expands and Prince George becomes a big brother again in spring 2018, the preschooler will feel right at home in his new primary school duds. According to the school website, the official uniform incudes a navy V-neck jumper, matching shorts and knee socks — whether or not you're a future king.