Pamela Anderson's son says he's been dressing his mom for years

Pamela Anderson’s son says he’s her secret wardrobe weapon.

“I’ve been dressing my mom for years,” Brandon Thomas Lee tells The Post at Monday’s Zadig & Voltaire NYFW show. “She’ll never admit it.”

The 21-year-old model and actor, whose tattooed torso turned heads at Philipp Plein’s Saturday night show, says he has full veto power over his mom’s outfits.

“Sometimes she’ll have a stylist come over to the house . . . and right after they leave I’m like, ‘You’re not wearing any of that!’ ” Lee tells the Post. “I don’t care about the revealing stuff. I’m just like, ‘You’ve gotta change it.’ She listens to me.”

Lee, who’s appearing in the upcoming short film “Inherent Greed” and next year’s high school comedy “Sierra Burgess Is A Loser,” says his mother’s style has evolved through the years. “Now she’s more elegant and chic than when she was an ’80s bombshell. She’s more involved with her charity now and it’s a lot more classy stuff,” he says.

But he doesn’t bother doling out advice to his dad, rocker Tommy Lee. “He doesn’t listen to anybody, he just does his own thing.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post