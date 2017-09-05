Pregnant woman claims she was denied service because of baby bump

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

Charisha Gobin told KIRO she was wearing a maxi skirt and crop top when she wasn’t allowed at the Buzz Inn Steakhouse in Marysville, Wash.

“The waitress/bartender stopped us and said, ‘I’m sorry, you can’t be here in that shirt.’ I said, ‘Are you being serious with me right now?’ And she said, ‘Yep, you can’t be here.’”

SUSPECT IN PREGNANT WOMAN'S MURDER TOLD BOYFRIEND: 'THIS IS OUR BABY,' OFFICIALS SAY

Gobin said the restaurant employee cited their “no shoes, no shirt, no service” policy and claimed they would have refused any person wearing that type of shirt.

But Gobin told KIRO that she felt like she was singled out because her “belly was bigger and sticking out” and no one else would have had an issue.

“I was wearing a shirt, it had sleeves. I didn’t even have any cleavage showing,” she said.

Buzz Inn Steakhouse did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The restaurant did send the following statement to KIRO:

“We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding and will cover with our staff as to how not overly enforce a rule that is intended to make all guests feel comfortable. Our apologies for the misunderstanding. The server in question has been with our company and a great employee for almost 20 years and was trying to use her best judgement (sic) and by no means was trying to be demeaning to the guest again our sincere apology for misunderstanding.”