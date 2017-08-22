Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver dies after apparently choking on food

Bodybuilding champion Dallas McCarver reportedly died this week after choking on food.

McCarver, 26, was believed to have died after choking on food in his Florida home, according to TMZ. A friend found McCarver unconscious early Tuesday morning.

The bodybuilder was pronounced dead at a local hospital. McCarver’s girlfriend, WWE’s Dana Brooke, said it didn’t appear the bodybuilder meant to harm himself.

McCarver last spoke to his girlfriend earlier in the night when he said, “I love you. Goodbye,” before making dinner, Brooke said.

McCarver, at 21, was 6-feet, 1-inch and 300 pounds when he began building — and winning titles in — his bodybuilding career. He finished first place in the NPC Hub City Fitness Quest Junior Heavyweight category around that time, The Hollywood Gossip reported.

In 2016, he took eighth place in the 2016 Mr. Olympia competition. McCarver collapsed in March at the 2017 Arnold Classic Australia, but there hadn’t been any indication of health problems after the scare.