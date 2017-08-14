lifestyle

Fitness blogger defends sports bras as acceptable gym attire

Fox News
The Paris based fitness blogger made her case on Instagram.

The Paris based fitness blogger made her case on Instagram.  (iStock)

When you’re heating up at the gym, it’s tempting to forgo longer layers, especially in the summer months. However women often feel judged by their fellow gym-goers for showing some skin. Which is why one fitness blogger took to social media to send an important message about gym attire.

Louise Aubrey posted side-by-side photos to Instagram to argue that no one should feel like they're being shamed for what they wear to work out.

❗️LEM'ME TOUCH ON SOMETHING REAL QUICK ❗️ As I was doing my deadlifts in the crossfit room today, a girl I knew walked in. She started practicing her pull ups. Counting her, we were 2 women and 5 men in the room. I saw her getting really sweaty as time passed, but she was keeping her long sleeves top on. . . In the lockers, I saw she had a sport bra underneath. I kindly asked her : "Why did you keep your top on while you were training ? It was so hot in the room !" She hesitated, and answered : "I do not feel comfortable anymore since a guy told me I wanted to show off my body" . . 😡👿😩😤 EXCUZEEEE ME. I was so pissed off. I almost asked her which guy told her this so I could give him a little pep talk. So guys can train as they want but women would not have the right to work out in a sports bra ? . HELL YES YOU CAN GIRL. Do not let anyone tell you how you should behave. Sports bra have been created FOR this purpose, so please, do not feel ashamed wearing it at the gym, especially when it is so warm. For your health, for you comfort, and even more simply for yourself 👊🏼 ______________________________________ ❗️PARLONS DE QUELQUE CHOSE D'IMPORTANT RAPIDEMENT ❗️ Alors que je faisais mes soulevés de terre dans la salle de Crossfit cet après-midi, une autre fille est entrée. En la comptant, on était 2 femmes pour 5 hommes. Elle commença à travailler ses tractions, et je voyais qu'elle transpirait de plus en plus, mais elle gardait son haut à manches longues sur elle. . Dans les vestiaires, j'ai vu qu'elle avait une brassière de sport en dessous. Je lui ai demandé gentiment : "Pourquoi tu as gardé ton haut quand tu t'entraînais ? Il faisait tellement chaud !" Elle a eu une hésitation, puis a répondu : "Je n'ose plus me mettre en brassière depuis qu'un mec m'a dit que je voulais juste montrer mon corps" . 😡👿😩😤 PARDON !!! AI-JE MAL ENTENDU !! J'ai failli lui demander quel mec lui avait dit ça pour lui toucher deux mots. Alors comme ca les mecs pourraient s'entrainer comme ils veulent et nous on ne pourrait pas se mettre en brassière ? . ET BIEN SI. Les brassières de sport ont été crée à cette fin, donc par pitié ne vous sentez pas honteuses quand

A post shared by Louise| PARIS |Thinker & Maker (@mybetter_self) on

In the image on the left, Aubrey is wearing long sleeves and pants, which she captioned "Acceptable gym outfit." In the image on the right, she's rocking a sports bra and shorts, captioned "Also acceptable gym outfit."

In her post, Aubrey wrote about a situation she encountered while working out at a CrossFit gym recently. She saw a female acquaintance getting seriously sweaty through her pull-ups routine in a long sleeve top. 

Later in the locker room, Aubrey asked the woman why she didn’t strip down to her sports bra during her reps. “She hesitated, and answered 'I do not feel comfortable wearing a sports bra at the gym since a guy told me I wanted to show off my body,'" Aubrey wrote in her post.

"So guys can train shirtless but women don’t have the right to work out in a sports bra? HELL YES YOU CAN GIRL,” she wrote.

Aubrey's international social media following embraced her body-positive post with great support, with over 20,000 likes as of Monday morning.

“Do not let anyone tell you how you should behave. Sports bra have been created FOR this purpose, so please, do not feel ashamed wearing it at the gym. For your health, for you comfort, and even more simply for yourself," she wrote. 