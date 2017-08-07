This T-shirt company is trying to reclaim the swastika

A t-shirt company is selling clothing branded with swastikas in an attempt to “reclaim” the Nazi imagery as a “symbol of peace and love.”

The KA Design products feature several different designs, all with a “new swastika” symbol over a rainbow background with phrases like “peace” and “love.”

Love with Swastika. Link in bio. A post shared by KA design (@ka.artdesign) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Peace with Swastika. Link in bio. A post shared by KA design (@ka.artdesign) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

On the KA Design page on Teespring, where the company sells its clothing, they explain, “We celebrate freedom. We want to explore our boundaries, and push them forward. We love humanity, love and peace. We are KA.”

ELLEN DEGENERES IS SWADDLING BABIES IN LOVE WITH NEW LIFESTYLE BRAND

In a video posted to their Facebook page last month, they describe the history of the swastika as an ancient Indian symbol of “peace, love, luck, infinity and life” before the Nazis “stigmatized” the symbol by using it to represent “hatred, fear, war, racism and power.”

A representative for the company told Dazed they don't care if the t-shirts are bought by Nazis. "We think the message on our apparel is clear: peace, love and freedom win over hatred, war and prejudice. If some kind of neo-Nazi goes out wearing our shirt, he will raise the same kind of questions and discussions as a communist wearing the same shirt. That's why we don't care about who buys the shirts."

The clothing items, which were originally for sale on Teespring for $20-27, received enormous backlash on social media. However, the products were praised by Neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

But as of Monday afternoon, the products have since been removed and are no longer available for purchase. Representatives for Teespring did not immediately respond to request for comment.