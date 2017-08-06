Hilary Duff takes on body shamers by showing 'celeb flaws'

Hilary Duff is just the latest celeb to get slammed because of her body, but she’s not letting haters get the last word.

On her Instagram, the “Younger” star shared a swimsuit snap from her Hawaiian vacay where she is facing away from the camera holding her son, Luca. It was just like any other beachy vacation picture – blue ocean, sunshine and lots of skin. However, Duff wasn’t trying to show how much fun she and her family has on vacation. She intentionally posted a photo of her in a swimsuit from behind to make a point about her body and the bodies of all women, as she states in the opening line of her accompanying caption:

WOMAN'S VIRAL PHOTO LEADS TO HER BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

“I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go.”

The singer and actress didn’t stop there. She continued in her body positivity post trying to encourage others to love themselves, before chastising the “body shamers” at the end:

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well.”

So far, fans have been loving the self-proclaimed fitness enthusiast's sassy response. Maybe more celebs will be like Duff and start fighting back against hate by posting their own “celeb flaws” and telling everyone to sweetly “#kissmya—.“