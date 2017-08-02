Guy tries to land date with a PowerPoint presentation, gets blocked instead

Digital dating has a pretty steep learning curve. When you’re not busy second-guessing whether or not your joke text landed, you also have to worry about being attracted to said person when you meet them in real life.

One British man learned how fickle online romance can be after he sent an elaborate PowerPoint of potential first-date ideas to a guy he was chatting with.

Ben, from London, was talking to a guy online who, according to Ben’s personal Twitter account, “asked me on a date today & said ‘any suggestions where to go?.'”

In response, Ben composed a PowerPoint presentation consisting of three slides detailing different places to go and the pros and cons of each one.

The slides were cute and cheeky and featured three venue options Ben considered to be “splendid.” However, his prospective date did not share the sentiment, and instead blocked him on WhatsApp — the chat application Ben was using to set up the date.

Quickly following the fiasco, Ben took to Twitter to express his feelings, receiving lots of positive feedback from commenters — some even offering their hands in marriage.

Over the weekend, more people poured out support of Ben and his dating debacle. Microsoft (the owner of PowerPoint) even issued a tweet that read simply, “His loss,” accompanied by an image of an iceberg and quote from Celine Dion — no doubt a play on Ben’s PowerPoint slide where he mentions the famous singer.

Ben, meanwhile, seems to have bounced back pretty well, concluding that he “obviously dodged a bullet” by not having the date.

Next time, he’ll have to find someone a little bit more open to PowerPoint.