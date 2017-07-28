The world’s first 3D-printed jacket is here, and it costs $1500

Fashion is all about pushing boundaries. No one knows that better than Danit Peleg, a fashion-forward designer based in Tel-Aviv, Israel, who is blurring the borders between fashion and technology with a 3D-printed bomber jacket.

On her website, Peleg states her vision for “a world where anyone will be able to buy files and print clothes at home or at a designated store," and she's pushing the world one step closer to that goal with her newest FashTech (fashion technology) design.

The bomber jacket is completely customizable, completely printed and completely wearable. It is the first 3D-printed article of clothing available for online purchase and ready to wear.

But, that kind of cutting edge fashion comes with a hefty price tag.

The jacket, which is “printed with a flexible, rubber-like material” and lined with a “silky fabric” to ensure optimum comfort for the wearer, will set buyers back a cool $1,500 apiece.

The hefty price tag may seem outrageous for a piece of clothing, but there is a reason why it costs so much — the jacket takes 100 hours to make (three times less than her first attempt at creating 3D fashion, which took nine months and 400 hours per piece).

Peleg has learned a lot since she first started printing clothes in 2015, and the technology has come a long way. So far, in fact, that the production process of the made-to-order piece “produces zero waste,” Peleg claims.

For this first jump into downloadable fashion, Peleg is only offering a "limited edition" of 100 jackets. It even comes with a unique serial number on the label, and is packaged in a “premium box,” the website says.

And there’s more where that came from: On the front page of Peleg’s site, she says her 3D-printed bomber jacket is just one "integral part of ‘The Birth of Venus‘ collection.”

Stay tuned to Peleg's site for more print-to-wear ensembles as the Venus collection continues to grow.