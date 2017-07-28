Primark clothing store blasted on social media for selling 'padded' bras to children

Concerned parents are blasting discount fashion chain Primark for selling “padded” bras to children.

The controversial bras are branded “My First Bra” and are assumed to be targeted toward girls ages seven through 13.

One woman took to Twitter to express her concern, arguing that the bras are sexualizing children.

This isn’t the first time the company has been called out for this issue. Another person noticed the same thing last year with a similar bra.

However, not everyone agrees that Primark has done something wrong. Some people feel that the bras aren’t an issue, pointing out that everyone develops differently. Another Twitter user noted that they don’t even appear to have much padding.



A spokesperson for Primark told Cosmo U.K. that allegations of the bras being padded are incorrect.

“We would like to be absolutely clear that these bras are molded, not padded. ‘My first bra’ ranges are designed and constructed purely for support, comfort, and modesty and adhere to the BRC’s childrenswear guidelines. There is no enhancement. This type of molded bra is extremely common, and selling them is entirely normal practice on the high street.”