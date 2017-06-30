Russian model and Olympic athlete wants to set record for world's longest legs

A former Olympic basketball star is shooting for a new goal — world’s tallest model.

Six-foot-nine Ekaterina Lisina has already been officially named the tallest woman in Russia, Barcroft Media reported.

But after Lisina, 29, retired from basketball and launched her modeling career, she set her sights even higher.

“I really want to be in the book of world records as the world’s tallest model,” she told the news outlet. “I also think I have a chance to be awarded the world’s longest legs. My legs are around 52.4 inches, which is longer than the current record holder.”

Lisina has also been recognized as having the biggest feet of any woman in Russia — wearing a European size 47, which is about a size 13 on the U.S. charts.

“I do like the attention and I hope after I get the title I am going to get even more attention!” she said. “I think my long legs can definitely help my modeling career because there aren’t so many models with such long legs.”

Lisina’s father towers at 6-foot-5 and her mother stands at 6-foot-1. Her brother is 6-foot-6.

During her basketball career, she played for various teams in the Russian Premier League, including CSKA Moscow and Dynamo Kursk. She also represented the Russia women’s team at the 2008 Olympics, where she and her team won Olympic bronze, Barcroft Media reported.

She told the news outlet that carrying her son, now 6 years old, made her appreciate her body even more.

“Before that, I always felt like I had a teenager’s body but now I feel so feminine and confident,” Lisina said. “I feel really comfortable in my body right now and I don’t have any problems being taller than everyone else. I love it.”

The current titleholder for the world’s tallest model is Amazon Eve of California, who is 6-foot-8.

