Curvy model's photos show why swimsuit shopping is the worst

Swimsuit shopping can incite fear in even the most confident of women. Finding one that actually fits feels like an impossible task, especially if you’re plus-size. Which is why one curvy model is speaking out about everything that’s wrong with swimsuits on the market.

Sonny Turner shared a series of photos on Instagram Tuesday, showing herself in a dressing room trying on a swimsuit. The string bikini appears to be too small and doesn’t cover her butt or boobs, which she says is the reality of shopping when you’re a “thick/plus-size woman.”

“Changing rooms can be scary places. I am wearing the largest size from one of the most popular high street stores,” she wrote. She continues, expressing her frustration that main-stream retailers “do not cater for women of my body type. Majority of online stores don't either. NO ONE GETS IT.”

Turner also had some tips for swimsuit designers, encouraging them to broaden their size range and come up with better options for women of all sizes. “We deserve more choice in the selection for our body type,” the model wrote.

“We need cup sizes that correlate to bra sizes and they need to go past DD,” she wrote. As far as bottoms go, Turner posted that “believe it or not, some of us actually want a thong bikini , the whole selection doesn't have to be highwaisted.”

Her post has clearly resonated with others. It received over 12,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, as well as dozens of comments from people who’ve experienced similar situations.

She ends the post with a reminder that “it’s not fair that we can’t walk wear cute swimwear just bc we are built differently” and encourages retailers to “make clothes for all size & bodies.”