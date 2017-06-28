lifestyle

Curvy model's photos show why swimsuit shopping is the worst

Swimsuit shopping can incite fear in even the most confident of women. Finding one that actually fits feels like an impossible task, especially if you’re plus-size. Which is why one curvy model is speaking out about everything that’s wrong with swimsuits on the market.

Sonny Turner shared a series of photos on Instagram Tuesday, showing herself in a dressing room trying on a swimsuit. The string bikini appears to be too small and doesn’t cover her butt or boobs, which she says is the reality of shopping when you’re a “thick/plus-size woman.”

THE REALITY OF SHOPPING AS A THICK/PLUS SIZE WOMAN. ‼️ changing rooms can be scary places. I am wearing the largest size from one of the most popular high street stores sells in bikinis which is 12-14. High street store bikinis do not cater for women of my body type. Majority of online stores don't either. NO ONE GETS IT so for any upcoming designers I got come tips for u BIG BREASTS NEED UNDERWIRE FOR SUPPORT FOR A YOUTHFUL LIFT WE NEED CUP SIZES THAT CORRELATE TO BRA SIZES AND THEY NEED TO GO PAST DD WE NEED CUPS THAT ACTUALLY COVER MORE THAN OUR NIPPLE WE NEED CUPS THAT BRING OUR BOOBS TOGETHER SO THERES NOT A MASSIVE GAP IN-BETWEEN THEM WE NEED STRAPS THAT AREN'T SO TIGHT ITS AS THOUGH OUR NECK IS ABOUT TO SNAP OFF WE NEED BIKINI BOTTOMS THAT DONT GIVE IS WEDGIES WHEN WE WALK WE NEED STRING BIKINIS THAT DONT EXPOSE OUR VAGINA LIPS WE NEED SWIMSUITS THAT FIT OVER OUR HIPS WITHOUT DRAGGING THE NECK OF THE COSTUME DOWN CAUSING NECK ACHE WE DESERVE MORE CHOICE IN THE SELECTION FOR OUR BODY TYPE THAT ISN'T JUST THE GENERIC BLACK SWIMSUIT WITH A KIMONO YES BELIEVE IT OR NOT , SOME OF US ACTUALLY WANT A THONG BIKINI , THE WHOLE SELECTION DOESN'T HAVE TO BE HIGHWAISTED WE'RE GONNA NEED YOU TO STOP USING MODELS WITH FAKE BOOBS THAT AREN'T A REAL DEPICTION OF WHAT THE BRA WOULD LOOK LIKE ON OUR REAL DROOPY ONES ITS NOT FAIR THAT WE CANT WALK WEAR CUTE SWIMWEAR JUST BC WE ARE BUILT DIFFERENTLY. WE DESERVE TO WALK INTO A STORE AND PAY £10 FOR A NICE BIKINI WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK AND OUR BODY CONFIDENCE. #everyBODYisbeautiful bottom line is: MAKE CLOTHES FOR ALL SIZE & BODIES.

“Changing rooms can be scary places. I am wearing the largest size from one of the most popular high street stores,” she wrote. She continues, expressing her frustration that main-stream retailers “do not cater for women of my body type. Majority of online stores don't either. NO ONE GETS IT.”

Turner also had some tips for swimsuit designers, encouraging them to broaden their size range and come up with better options for women of all sizes. “We deserve more choice in the selection for our body type,” the model wrote.

“We need cup sizes that correlate to bra sizes and they need to go past DD,” she wrote. As far as bottoms go, Turner posted that “believe it or not, some of us actually want a thong bikini , the whole selection doesn't have to be highwaisted.”

Her post has clearly resonated with others. It received over 12,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, as well as dozens of comments from people who’ve experienced similar situations.

She ends the post with a reminder that “it’s not fair that we can’t walk wear cute swimwear just bc we are built differently” and encourages retailers to “make clothes for all size & bodies.”