Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop' criticized by ex-NASA scientist for bogus healing stickers

A NASA scientist is criticizing Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness website for promoting bogus $120 stickers that allegedly contain materials used in spacesuits.

“Body Vibes” stickers, according to tech website Gizmodo, are the latest product promoted by the actress's website "Goop" to come under fire. The stickers, sold for $120 for a pack of 24, are said to be made from “NASA spacesuit material” to “rebalance energy frequency in our bodies,” according to the website.

Goop posted a blog post praising the product.

“Human bodies operate at an ideal energetic frequency, but everyday stresses and anxiety can throw off our internal balance, depleting our energy reserves and weakening our immune systems,” Paltrow’s website said. "Body Vibes stickers come pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances."

Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist at NASA’s human research division, told Gizmodo of the product: “Wow. What a load of BS this is.”

Shelhamer said the sticker’s claim to have carbon material from NASA spacesuits is false. He said the suits contained synthetic polymers, spandex and other materials, not carbon.

“Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn’t even hold up,” Shelhamer said. “If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed?”

Later, Goop pulled the product’s mention of containing the NASA material from the website and issued a statement to media outlets.

“As we have always explained, advice and recommendations included on goop are not formal endorsements and the opinions expressed by the experts and companies we profile do not necessarily represent the views of goop," the company said.

"Based on the statement from NASA, we’ve gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification,” the statement concluded.

This is not the first time Paltrow’s website has come under fire.

Multiple doctors have come out and criticized Goop for promoting jade eggs and vaginal steaming, both of which can be dangerous for women. The jade eggs, which supposedly cleanse and improve a woman’s sex life, are said to be made with a porous material and can cause bacterial infections, according to the Washington Post.