Plastic surgeries are on the rise among dads — here's why

After having kids, moms who want to look and feel better about themselves might have liposuction, breast implants or Botox injections. Yet experts say in recent years a growing number of dads is opting for surgical and non-invasive cosmetic treatments too.

“The fact that we have so many treatments now that have little-to-no downtime and are minimally to non-invasive, it’s really opened up the market to men,” Dr. Doris Day, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and author of “Forget the Facelift,” told Fox News.

The number of cosmetic procedures performed among men has increased by over 325 percent since 1997, according to a report from the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Dads who have these procedures often feel pressure to compete in the job market or they want to look good after re-entering the dating market after a divorce. New fathers in particular seek out treatments because they’re all too aware of how stress from both work and parenting has affected their appearance.

Older dads are often persuaded by their daughters to get treatments. “Their children are graduating, getting married and having children themselves, and they want to look good for those events,” Day said.

For dads going through a midlife crisis, plastic surgery is often the solution. “It’s a bit of an investment, but it’s investing in you and doing something good for the family,” Dr. Michael Burgdorf, founder and president of Music City Plastic Surgery in Nashville, Tennessee, told Fox News.

Increased visibility on social media and an obsession with celebrities may also play a role. In fact, 13 percent of facial plastic surgeons reported an increase in patients who request celebrity procedures in 2014, up from 3 percent in 2013, a survey by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) found.

The most common procedures men seek out are Botox, Kybella and fillers. “With this combination approach, you can very naturally rebalance and help somebody age very successfully and look their best, but no one will know they’ve done anything,” Day said.

Men also account for 40 percent of aesthetic breast reductions, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and butt augmentation surgery is on the rise too.

Take Mike Bigby, 43, a divorced father of two in New York City who decided to get a buttock augmentation last year because he felt insecure about the way he looked. Now that his clothes fit better and others compliment him, he feels more confident. And his kids? “I don’t think they’d be willing to tell their friends, but I think they’re happy that I’m happy,” he told Fox News.

Before opting for a treatment, experts say men should do their research and find a board-certified dermatologist, plastic surgeon or facial plastic surgeon depending on what they want done, and ask about their training, the results they can expect, and how they can ensure the procedure is safe. Every procedure has risks that can include bruising, scarring and even blindness, Day said.

Men should feel confident that their doctor has the same vision as them and has worked with men to make sure their masculine look is maintained. “They can’t be too refined or too overdone with plastic surgery. Otherwise, it just looks off in a guy,” Burgdorf said.

Julie Revelant is a health journalist and a consultant who provides content marketing and copywriting services for the healthcare industry. She's also a mom of two. Learn more about Julie at revelantwriting.com.