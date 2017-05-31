Bodybuilder writes honest letter about accepting her 'butt dimple'

Athlete and body-positive Instagrammer Victoria D’Ariano knows how hard it can be to overcome insecurities. But she’s encouraging other women to find the strength to do just that with a personal post in which she reveals her own confidence buster.

In a recent Instagram post, the professional bodybuilder penned an open and honest letter to her “butt dimple” alongside photos of herself smiling and showing it off. She writes about the struggles she’s gone through in dealing with the body feature and how it’s affected her life since she was a teenager.

“I remember the first day you appeared. I was 15 years old. Since then you have had a hugely negative impact on my life. Since then you have made me feel less about myself. You not only made me feel fat, but also unworthy,” D'Ariano wrote in the May 21 post, which had over 21,500 likes by Wednesday morning.

She continues by recounting all the ways in which she allowed her cellulite to take over the choices she made. “You have always had an impact on what I chose to wear. I would avoid certain bikinis, and even some of my favorite leggings…I would eat better also in hopes you would go away. I even considered cellulite treatments so you would finally just go away.”

Her honesty is all too relatable, as many commenters on the post expressed similar struggles. Cellulite, which forms when fat cells push up against the connective tissue under the skin, will affect up to 90 percent of women in their lives, according to Medical News Today.

D’Ariano isn’t the first person to speak out about learning to accept herself despite the pressures society often puts on women to look perfect.

Model Ashley Graham, who has made it her mission to be a positive example for women, has spoken candidly about having cellulite. “It doesn’t define my worth,” the model said in an interview with V Magazine.

After years of letting “something this superficial have an impact on my life,” D’Ariano shares with her followers that she's finally overcome her insecurity.

“I am happy that I have been able to overcome this and I hope if you have a similar struggle you can realize that you too can and will," she writes."Don't let things of such insignificance ever take away your happiness.”