Size 2 Louis Vuitton model says she was canned from show for being ‘bloated’

Modeling may seem glamorous, but 20-year-old Danish model Ulrikke Hoyer has revealed a potentially ugly side of the business.

The veteran catwalker penned a Facebook and Instagram post on Thursday about being fired from a Louis Vuitton 2018 Cruise show in Kyoto, Japan, for allegedly appearing “bloated” and “too big.” Hoyer’s pants size ranges between 2 and 4.

In her Facebook post, which had garnered nearly 3,000 thousand likes and over 260 comments as of Friday afternoon, she says she was a victim of the modeling industry’s brutal demands to be thin at the price of physical health and mental well-being.

“Many of the girls don’t have their periods, and/or changes [in] the color of their skin because of bad and incorrect nutrition and almost everyone have a completely distorted relationship with food,” she writes. “Sadly enough this is the truth, I can say this because I see and hear this all the time on jobs and show.”

After arriving in Japan, she had a fitting, she recalls in her post. But later that evening, her modeling agent called, allegedly informing Hoyer that her measurements were not adding up to the fashion label’s standards.

"According to her I had ‘a very bloated stomach’, [and a] ‘bloated face’, and [she] urged me to starve myself with this statement ‘Ulrikke needs to drink only water for the next 24 hours,” she writes on Facebook. “I was shocked when I heard it. This was exactly what we have wanted to avoid when we tried to cancel because I was ‘bigger.’”

Hoyer took heed to her agent’s foreboding words and says she skipped dinner that evening. But the following morning, her breakfast was allegedly taken away as one woman from the label was “checking to see if she was eating food.”

The starving Hoyer writes that she was supposed to be re-fitted later that day, but it never came to pass.. She later found out she was kicked out from the show, she writes.

“Not only did I have a belly, my face was puffy now also my back was a problem, they now thought that I fitted the dress on my back differently than in Paris,” she writes, explaining she allegedly noticed those complaints on an email at her agency after the incident. “I didn’t know whether I should cry or laugh.”

Ultimately, Hoyer writes on Facebook, she wants to reveal the harsh realities of the modeling industry — not to shame Louis Vuitton’s creative director. She writes on Facebook that she feels runway clothing is “made for women to have eating disorders.”

In September, the New York Times named Hoyer the No. 1 model to watch.

The casting director for Louis Vuitton, Ashley Brokaw, reportedly denied Hoyer’s claims.

“Nobody would ever tell anybody not to eat,” Brokaw told the Business of Fashion. “It’s just not true.”