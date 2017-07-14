Dying Army veteran asks for phone calls, text messages

A terminally ill Army veteran is asking for text messages or phone calls from strangers to help him forget about his excruciating pain. Lee Hernandez, who spent 18 years in the Army and served a tour in Iraq, has undergone three brain surgeries, but continues to suffer from strokes that are effecting his cognitive abilities, AZCentral.com reported.

Hernandez’s wife, Ernestine, turned to the “Caregivers of Wounded Warriors” to help fulfill his wish, after he spent a disappointing afternoon at his Texas home waiting for his phone to ring.

“It broke my heart,” Ernestine told AZCentral.com. “(Lee’s) speech is not very well, so many people don’t take much interest or want to talk to him,” Ernestine told the news outlet.

The group posted the 47-year-old’s request on their Facebook page, and his phone has been buzzing nonstop with calls and messages from veterans and supporters.

Ernestine said she reads the messages and cards out loud to Hernandez, which helps to lift his spirits, AZCentral reported. They request that supporters call between 2-6 p.m., and that if they don’t answer it’s because Hernandez is in pain.

“Thank you everyone for your calls and support,” Ernestine said. “I am trying to give him the best life I am able to with the help of my mom.”