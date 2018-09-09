Philadelphia Checkers employee allegedly threw hot grease on customer in drive-thru over order dispute

A Checkers employee has been arrested for allegedly throwing hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru early Saturday morning, according to Philadelphia Police.

The incident reportedly happened at around 3 a.m. at a Philadelphia, Penn., location.

The fast food employee and three women in the drive-thru got into an argument over the order. The women allegedly told the employee their order was wrong, but the employee working the drive-thru refused to change it.

The employee grabbed a cup of hot grease and threw it at the women in the car after they refused to leave the drive-thru, CBS Philly reports.

The women continued to sit in the drive-thru. The employee then grabbed two pans of grease and threw it at the women.

Police were called to the incident.

The driver was taken to the hospital where she was treated with first degree burns, the outlet reports. The other two women were treated on scene.

The fast food employee is facing charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Checkers did not immediately respond Fox News’ request for comment, but released a statement to CBS Philly saying the fast food chain is cooperating with police.

“This incident occurred at a franchised restaurant on Baltimore Avenue. The franchisee is taking this incident very seriously, and the manager involved is no longer with the company. That behavior was completely unacceptable, and does not represent the values of the hundreds of Checkers employees who serve our Philadelphia guests every day. The franchisee is cooperating fully with the police in their investigation,” the statement read.