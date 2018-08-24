Expand / Collapse search
Kansas Chick-fil-A barring 'professional campers' from scoring free food for a year

Janine Puhak
By | Fox News
The store is slated to give away cards to the first 100 people who arrive, good for 52 Chick-fil-A meals through the upcoming year, as a part of its “First 100” series.

Though Chick-fil-A may urge fans to "eat mor chikin,” management at the fast-food chain’s latest Kansas location is barring “professional campers” from staking out ahead of the grand opening in hopes of scoring free food for a year.

When the newest Chick-fil-A at 7320 W. Taft St. opens its doors at 6 a.m. on Aug. 30, the store is slated to give away cards to the first 100 people who arrive, good for 52 Chick-fil-A meals through the upcoming year, as a part of its “First 100” series, the Wichita Eagle reports.

That being said, the Chick-fil-A’s owner and operator, Jason Lansdown, says he has no patience for any funny business.

In First 100 events past, so-called “professional campers” have traveled from city to city trying to score the free meal vouchers, thus lessening the chances for local residents to win and support their local chain, the Eagle reports.

“They have to be from our area,” Lansdown told the outlet. “Some people would travel the country all summer just to go to openings, and although we love them, too, we thought it would be better to have local people win, to connect with our community.”

According to the official rules for the 7320 W. Taft St. location’s grand opening, residents of 75 zip codes near the establishment are welcome to camp out, and take their chances. ID's will be checked for verification. 

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak