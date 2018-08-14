Bud Light promises Cleveland Browns fans free beer after first regular-season game win

The 2018 NFL season has kicked off, and with it comes the promise of free Bud Light to hopeful Cleveland Brown fans across the city.

Anheuser-Busch has announced they will be placing Bug Light “Victory Fridges” at bars throughout Cleveland that will automatically unlock via a wi-fi connection after the Browns win their first regular-season game. The refrigerators will also be placed at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium, the press release said.

According to ESPN, each fridge will contain 200-300 16-ounce bottles and only those already in the bar will be eligible.

Bud Light, the official beer of the NFL, wanted to support the Ohio team because of their dedicated fan base.

"The Bud Light Browns ‘Victory Fridge’ is a fun way to celebrate and reward a fan base that has never wavered in enthusiasm or dedication for their team no matter what happens,” said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing, for Bud Light. “We’re proud to show our support for Cleveland, and we’re always looking to bring NFL fans and friends together for memorable experiences. It’s going to be fun to be part of the celebration when the team earns their first victory of the season.”

The Cleveland Browns, who went 0-16 for the entire 2017 season, also praised their fans loyalty.

“Our top priorities are to build a consistently winning team and to create unique experiences for Browns fans, and the Bud Light Cleveland Browns Victory Fridges will give our fans a special opportunity to celebrate our first win of the 2018 season,” said Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins. “We have the most passionate, loyal fans in sports, and we are excited to partner with Bud Light on this promotion that they created specifically for Northeast Ohio due to Browns fans’ unmatched support of our team.”

And this could be their year, now that Bud Light is getting involved. Last year, the beer empire bet on the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason, promising to buy the entire city beer if the Eagles took home their first ever Super Bowl victory – which they did, six months later.

The regular season kicks off September 6, with the Cleveland Browns playing their first regular season game September 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EST.