Bud Light might buy free beer for Philadelphia if the Eagles win the Super Bowl

Philadelphia sports fans may have yet another reason to hope their beloved Eagles win the Super Bowl: free beer.

Though the company has not officially confirmed the news, Anheuser-Busch InBev has hinted that it may reward the City of Brotherly Love with free Bud Light if the Eagles manage to win their first-ever Super Bowl championship on Feb. 4.

Lane Johnson, an offensive lineman for the Eagles, is largely responsible for this news, as it traces back to a comment he made at a press conference before the 2017 season even started.

"I have a lot to prove to this city … I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I'm giving out beer to everybody,” he told reporters in late July, according to ESPN.

A few days later, Bud Light tweeted directly at Johnson, telling him they’d pony up the cash for the “party” should the Eagles follow through.

Fast-forward a few months, and the company still hadn’t forgotten about its informal agreement with Johnson. In November, Bud Light even responded to a tweet from a Barstool Sports employee who kindly reminded his tens of thousands of followers about Bud Light’s “promise.”

More recently, Bud Light told a Philly fan that her team had “one battle left to become victorious” after she tweeted about the company’s agreement with Johnson, and the company subsequently released a statement to CBS Philly which vaguely detailed its plans.

“Bud Light has not forgotten about our commitment to Lane Johnson, the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia,” a spokesperson told the station. “We will be sharing plans soon, but in the interest of not jinxing the team ahead of their upcoming games, we are not going to unveil any plans at this time. We wish the Eagles the best of luck this weekend.”

A representative for Anheuser-Busch or InBev was not immediately available to share any further details, but here’s hoping for a safe, responsible party in the event that Philly wins, lest anyone get so pumped that they accidentally slam into a pole while gleefully chasing down a subway train.