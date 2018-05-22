New McDonald's jingle created by same guy who wrote 'Buy the World a Coke'

McDonald’s iconic Egg McMuffin is turning 45 this year, and the fast food chain is celebrating with an all-new breakfast jingle created by a familiar voice: Songwriters Hall of Fame member Roger Greenaway.

The 79-year-old English songwriter is also the brains behind the wildly successful 1971 jingle “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke,” which inspired a hit pop single months later called “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony).”

The new minute-long song, which features eggs cracking and sausage sizzling in the background, can be found on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

While times have changed and this jingle seems unlikely to turn into a chart-topping smash, the lyrics are charmingly straightforward, not unlike the legendary breakfast sandwich itself:

Canadian bacon is sizzling away

A freshly made Egg McMuffin is on the way

Wake up, wake up

To a McDonald’s breakfast

So hot and delicious

You’ll love it for sure

Come on, come

And get your made for you breakfast

Makes mornings a little better

You’ll be back for more

McCafé drip coffee brews fresh in the pot

There’s a tasty Sausage McMuffin

With egg piping hot (egg piping hot)

So wake up, wake up

To a McDonald’s breakfast

Made specially for you in the McDonald’s way

Come on, come on

And get your made for you breakfast

Makes mornings a little better

And a great way of starting your day

Now that is a jam.

Fans who tag a friend and comment their favorite menu item on McDonald’s new jingle will also be entered for a chance to win free breakfast for an entire year.