'Creepy' Chick-fil-A slammed by 'New Yorker' writer from Brooklyn

Look out, world. New Yorkers have discovered that their city has four Chick-fil-A restaurants – including the world’s largest.

Word got out last week in a New Yorker magazine article titled “Chick-fil-A’s creepy infiltration of New York City.”

The author is Dan Piepenbring, described as being from Brooklyn.

“The air smelled fried,” he reports about his arrival at the chain’s Fulton Street location.

He then recounts how one of the Manhattan locations boasts of selling one sandwich every six seconds, and reports that the company plans to open “as many as a dozen more storefronts” in the city.

Then comes a discussion of what he describes as the company’s “pervasive Christian traditionalism.”

Piepenbring mentions that Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has been accused of anti-gay bigotry, and that the headquarters in Atlanta is “adorned with Bible verses and a statue of Jesus washing a disciple’s feet.”

He then slams the company’s “Eat Mor Chickin” promotions, calling them “one of the most popular, and most morbid, advertising campaigns in fast-food history.”

Some Twitter users were not impressed with the article.

“Going to be funny when The New Yorker employees start sneaking in their delicious food...wonder if they will be fired,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is bigotry,” another commented. “The New Yorker would never use the word "infiltration" to describe newcomers of any other religion.”

“The New Yorker sneering at the Chick-fil-A cows is why Trump won,” a third Twitter user wrote.

Regardless of what the New Yorker and its staff might think, it seems that Americans have already rendered their verdict on the restaurant chain.

Earlier this month, Fox News reported that Chick-fil-A is on pace to become the nation’s third largest fast food chain by 2020.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this story.