Prince George, Princess Charlotte love making pizza, Kate says

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
The royal youngsters apparently love getting messy in the kitchen.

The royal youngsters apparently love getting messy in the kitchen.  (Kensington Palace)

Keeping young children entertained can be a full-time business, making the Duchess of Cambridge’s recent revelation of a favorite family activity in the kitchen all the more relatable. 

Stepping out in London with her husband Prince William at the Commonwealth Big Lunch, Duchess Kate said that her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte "love" to make pizza together. 

The engagement was the last public appearance for the Duchess of Cambridge before she goes on maternity leave.  (Reuters)

"I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy,” Kate admitted, according to Hello! magazine.

For their part, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are smart to keep their little ones entertained with the easy meal, as the busy parents prepare to welcome their third child in April.

Various outlets report that Kate’s March 22 appearance was her last before going on maternity leave. 

Though her son and daughter are just 4 and 2 years old, the royal tots have likely already developed sophisticated palates. The posh menu at Prince George's Thomas Battersea School made headlines when he arrived for its fancy dishes that made adults drool with envy. 

Prince William has admitted that he's not a natural cook, but does enjoy experimenting in the kitchen, People reports.

“I do like cooking, but I’m not very good. I like a roast. So a bit of roast chicken or a steak,” he said in November 2017. “I like it medium rare. I like it quite alive.”

The entire Windsor clan seemingly appreciates a good meal, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to get engaged over a roast chicken dinner.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak