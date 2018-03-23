Prince George, Princess Charlotte love making pizza, Kate says

Keeping young children entertained can be a full-time business, making the Duchess of Cambridge’s recent revelation of a favorite family activity in the kitchen all the more relatable.

Stepping out in London with her husband Prince William at the Commonwealth Big Lunch, Duchess Kate said that her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte "love" to make pizza together.

"I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy,” Kate admitted, according to Hello! magazine.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY REVEAL UNIQUE WEDDING CAKE PICK

For their part, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are smart to keep their little ones entertained with the easy meal, as the busy parents prepare to welcome their third child in April.

Various outlets report that Kate’s March 22 appearance was her last before going on maternity leave.

11 EASTER SUNDAY DINING DEALS

Though her son and daughter are just 4 and 2 years old, the royal tots have likely already developed sophisticated palates. The posh menu at Prince George's Thomas Battersea School made headlines when he arrived for its fancy dishes that made adults drool with envy.

Prince William has admitted that he's not a natural cook, but does enjoy experimenting in the kitchen, People reports.

“I do like cooking, but I’m not very good. I like a roast. So a bit of roast chicken or a steak,” he said in November 2017. “I like it medium rare. I like it quite alive.”

The entire Windsor clan seemingly appreciates a good meal, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to get engaged over a roast chicken dinner.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For their part, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are smart to keep their little ones entertained with the easy meal, as the busy parents prepare to welcome the birth of their third child in April. Various outlets report that Kate’s March 21 appearnce was her last, before going on maternity leave.